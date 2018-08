Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Theatre Guild of Valdosta will be presenting a Gingerbread Players Production of “The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet” by Peter Bloedel on September 14-15 and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m., and September 15 & 22 at 2 p.m.

The play is a whimsical reinvention of Shakespeare’s tragic love story complete with rhymed couplets, creative wordplay, and fantastical machines – similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with if he ever had his way with the script.