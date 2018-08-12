//Strong Defensive Showing For The Vikings in Preseason Play

Valdosta – Friday night, Lowndes High Vikings varsity defeated the Bainbridge Bearcats, 27-6, in the preseason game.

Offensively, the Vikings got out to a slow start with the first touchdown being on a 4th down conversion. Not long after, the Bearcats answered with six points of their own but the PAT was blocked by the defense of the Vikings. The Vikings would score another touchdown before half but fail on the two point conversion.

The Lowndes varsity defense would continue to remain consistent throughout the whole third quarter, bending very few times but never breaking. The Bearcats varsity offense never scored again and the Vikings offense would score two more touchdowns before clearing the score board for the fourth quarter so junior varsity could get some time on the field. The final score for varsity was 27-6 with the Vikings being the victor. Some standouts for the varsity portion of this scrimmage offensively were Gary Osby, Travis Tisdale, Israel Mitchell, Ghetti Brown, and Ty Simms. Defensive standouts were Jamari Hill, Willie Brown, Darrell Stewart, and Gary Osby.

Although the junior varsity only played for one quarter, there was a ton of talent there and a lot to be excited for, for Viking fans. Lowndes’ junior varsity would go on to beat Bainbridge’s junior varsity 7-6. Some standouts from last night for this Viking group are Cornelius Wright, Tylar Belcher, and Jacurri Brown.

Overall, the Vikings have a lot of potential across the board and look to make another run for the region title and the state title after missing the chance for state in the second playoff round of the 2017-18 season.

Next Friday, the Vikings will host Drew out of Riverdale, Georgia at 8pm to open up regular season play.