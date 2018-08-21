//Stacey Abrams to Visit South Georgia, Host “Jobs for Georgia” Town Hall

Press Release:
ATLANTA – This week, former House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams returns to South Georgia to share her “Jobs for Georgia” plan in Valdosta, Albany, and surrounding communities.
Thursday, August 23rd
What: Media Roundtable
When: 5:15 PM
Where: Powell Hall (Room TBD)
Valdosta State University
What: Valdosta “Jobs for Georgia” Town Hall
When: Doors open at 6:00 PM, program begins at 6:30 PM
Where: Powell Hall Auditorium
Valdosta State University
Additional stops, including for the Albany area visit on Friday, August 24th, to be announced shortly.
See Abrams’ full “Jobs for Georgia” plan here.