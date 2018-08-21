//Stacey Abrams to Visit South Georgia, Host “Jobs for Georgia” Town Hall

Press Release:

ATLANTA – This week, former House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams returns to South Georgia to share her “Jobs for Georgia” plan in Valdosta, Albany, and surrounding communities.

Thursday, August 23rd

What: Media Roundtable

When: 5:15 PM

Where: Powell Hall (Room TBD)

Valdosta State University

106 Georgia Ave.

Valdosta GA 31698

What: Valdosta “Jobs for Georgia” Town Hall

When: Doors open at 6:00 PM, program begins at 6:30 PM

Where: Powell Hall Auditorium

Valdosta State University

106 Georgia Ave

Valdosta, GA 31698

Additional stops, including for the Albany area visit on Friday, August 24th, to be announced shortly.

See Abrams’ full “Jobs for Georgia” plan here.