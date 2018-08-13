//Squirrel Hunting Season Opens August 15

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division Press Release:

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga.– Squirrel hunting provides the perfect opportunity to introduce someone to the sport of hunting, and the first opportunity of the year to start replenishing that meat in the freezer, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Unlike some big game hunts, the pursuit of bushytails often involves more action for energetic youth, providing a greater level of interaction with the outdoors.

Beginning August 15, 2018, and lasting through February 28, 2019, hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per hunter.

“Squirrel hunting in the fall has always been a significant cultural hunting tradition in Georgia,” said John Bowers, chief of the Game Management Section. “It also provides a great opportunity to take a young person or someone new to hunting with you on a fun, inexpensive and active outdoor adventure.”

Georgia’s wildlife management areas (WMA) offer access to nearly one million acres of hunting opportunity, and squirrel hunting is allowed on WMAs at specified times during the statewide squirrel season (https://georgiawildlife.com/locations/wrd). Hunters are advised to check the current hunting regulations for specific WMA dates and info (www.gohuntgeorgia.com/hunting/regulations).

The Two Species

Both the gray and fox squirrels can be found throughout Georgia. The gray squirrel, abundant in both rural and urban areas is the most common species. Though mostly associated with hardwood forests, grays also can be found in mixed pine/hardwood forests. Predominantly gray, with white under parts, gray squirrels appear more slender-bodied than fox squirrels, weighing anywhere from 12 ounces to 1.5 pounds.

Fox squirrels have several color phases, varying from silver-gray with a predominantly black head, to solid black, to a light buff or brown color tinged with reddish-yellow. Generally larger than grays, fox squirrels range in weight from one pound to nearly three, and are more closely associated with mature pine and mixed pine/hardwood habitats and especially in the Piedmont and Coastal Plain regions.

For more information on the 2018-2019 squirrel hunting season, or other hunting seasons, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/regulations . To renew or purchase a hunting license, visitwww.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.