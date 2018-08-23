//Smoke Testing of Sewer System to begin Thursday on East Gordon Street

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Thursday, August 23, the City of Valdosta Utilities Department will begin smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system between the 100 Block of E Gordon St to the 300 Block of E Gordon St beginning at 9:30 am, weather permitting.

The purpose of this smoke testing is to detect and repair defects within your sewer system which will eliminate sources of stormwater inflow and infiltration that cannot be identified by closed-circuit televising of sewer lines.

Traffic control devices will be in place to alert motorists approaching the work area. As always, motorists are urged to adhere to these warnings and drive with caution.

For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at 229 259-3592.