//SGMC Foundation Receives Award

Elizabeth Vickers, SGMC Foundation Executive Director and Courtney Orr, SGMC Foundation Coordinator, receive the GSHMPR’s Special Events Gold Award for The Art of Philanthropy paint event.

SGMC Press Release:



The Georgia Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations awarded South Georgia Medical Center Foundation with the Special Events Gold Award for ‘The Art of Philanthropy’ event. The award recognized the Foundation’s event which was an initiative to raise awareness about revitalizing the art therapy program at SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center.

“We are excited with the quality of entries that were submitted from hospitals all across the state,” says Daryl Cole, president of the GSHMPR board of professionals. “This is the one time of year where we recognize the creativity and quality of work that is being done throughout Georgia in healthcare marketing and philanthropy.”

Entries in this year’s competition were judged by the New England Society for Healthcare Communications and the Kentucky Society for Public Relations and Marketing and were judged based on creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal. Georgia hospitals entered entries in 26 various public relations, marketing, design and advertising categories ranging from Social Media Marketing to Print Advertising.

For more information on SGMC’s Foundation efforts, visit sgmc.org/foundation.