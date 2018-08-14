//Second Harvest Awarded $50,000 Grant to Alleviate Hunger

Second Harvest Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Publix Super Markets Charities announced Friday it will donate $5 million to more than 240 nonprofit organizations, including Second Harvest of South Georgia and other Feeding America® member food banks, focused on alleviating hunger across Publix’s operating area. The donation will provide funding to assist these nonprofit organizations in the nourishment of children, seniors and families in need. Second Harvest of South Georgia was awarded $50,000 toward the purchase of forklifts. By replacing outdated equipment, the food bank can increase operational efficiency and lower operational costs.

Over the past four years, Publix Super Market Charities has contributed more than $17 million to hunger-related programs. This generous donation continues Publix Super Markets Charities’ commitment to meeting the basic needs of the communities it serves. Food banks and other nonprofits are in need of funding to support feeding programs such as backpack programs, mobile and school pantries and senior meal programs. Refrigerated trucks are also needed to transport perishable items that are donated by food retailers.

“Like the Publix team, our Second Harvest family works hard, and we love what we do,” said Second Harvest Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall. “We are so grateful for the support of Publix Charities. Without their partnership, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Second Harvest of South Georgia serves 30 counties; it is the largest rural food bank in Georgia and one of the largest rural food banks in the nation. Headquartered in Valdosta, the organization has locations in Albany, Douglas, and Thomasville. Through its network of over 450 partner charities and through our programs, the food bank distributed over 20 million pounds of food (or 14.6 million meals) in the last 12 months and is feeding thousands of children daily. For more information on Second Harvest or how to get involved, visit www.feedingsga.org, call (229) 244-2678 or email PR@FeedingSGA.org.