//Scientists outfit south Georgia gators with tracking devices

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Associated Press

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Researchers are using tracking devices with the aim of better understanding how female alligators slide through a south Georgia swamp.

The Savannah Morning News reports that tracking devices have been fitted on gators named Sweet Audrey Laine and Cypress.

The goal is to learn more about how female alligators use the Okefenokee Swamp ecosystem — and how their home ranges vary throughout the year.

The nonprofit group Ocearch, which has tagged great white sharks and tracked their movements, added both alligators to its global tracking site. That means people can go online and check in on the data as it is being collected.

(WCTV)