//Sallas Mahone inducts 32 Jr. Beta Club Members

VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary School families, teachers, and administrators gathered on Friday, August 24, 2018, to celebrate the induction of thirty-four Jr. Beta Club members. These fifth-grade students were selected for their honorable academic achievement, character, leadership, and service. Students will participate in meaningful field trips, community and school-wide service opportunities, and leadership activities throughout the school year.

Pictured: Dr. Artice Haugabrook, Mr. Russell Jackson, Mrs. Donna Campa, Mrs. Jennifer Carlson, Mrs. Samantha Mercer