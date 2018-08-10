//Road To The State Championship Starts Tonight

VALDOSTA – Valdosta and Lowndes High School will start their road to the State Title tonight with scrimmages.

Scrimmages are usually to put the finishing touches on some things and helps players get in the rhythm of the season.

Valdosta will play Glynn Academy tonight; the team they lost to in the playoffs last year. Although just a scrimmage, Valdosta wants to prove that loss was just a fluke. Fans will get to see first-hand how the offense does with the new offensive coordinator, Joshua Crawford. Valdosta will definitely get back on track this year.

Lowndes will play Bainbridge tonight. Lowndes has battled Bainbirdge in the scrimmage the last few years with the Vikings getting the upper hand. With a rebuilding year, Lowndes will still play hard and try to contend for the region and state title.

Tune into 99.5 Kix Country for the Lowndes Vikings and 95.7 the Mix for the Valdosta Wildcats tonight and the rest of the season.