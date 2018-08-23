//Rep. Austin Scott Lauds Announcement of 1,200 New Jobs at Robins AFB

From the Office of Rep. Austin Scott:

WARNER ROBINS, GA – Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08), a member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), today released the below statement upon the announcement that the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC) is launching an initiative to hire 1,200 new jobs in the next 12 months. The initiative, named “1200 in 12,” will focus on hiring civilians to fill a variety of roles, including aircraft, sheet metal and electronics mechanics, painters, aircraft electricians, information technology specialists, engineers, and scientists.

“Just as the forces behind our armed forces are the integral component of the success and lethality of our military, our DOD civilians are also critical to completing our missions safely and successfully,” said Rep. Scott. “The WR-ALC depot is a testament to the skilled workforce of Middle Georgia, and as we continue to service these and other fleets, such as the DOD C-130, it is imperative we continue to build and support the civilian workforce who maintain the missions. Robins is a first-class mission with a first-class workforce, and this announcement ensures we will be able to continue to provide the DOD with the civilian manpower it needs to maintain our aircraft and infrastructure for years to come.”

Rep. Scott continued: “I am very proud of this hiring initiative, and I know the impact of these new jobs means more opportunities for Georgians and increased economic development will be felt throughout the region and the state as a whole.”

The announcement is the result of a direct hiring authority pilot-program and subsequent expansion Rep. Scott, along with Senate Armed Services Committee member Senator David Perdue (R-GA), were able to secure in the Fiscal Year 2018 and 2019 National Defense Authorization Acts (NDAA). A direct hiring authority allows the base to fill positions quicker through a “hire from resume” pipeline in addition to the www.usajobs.com hiring portal.

This direct hiring authority will speed the interview-to-hire process and allow WR-ALC the ability to meet the demand of increased workload at the depot, including as the Department of Defense (DOD) moves all C-130 depot operations to the WR-ALC in the coming years. Click here to read more.