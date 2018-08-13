//Quitman Shooting Victim Found Sunday Night

By Robin Postell

Jasmine Davis, 29, was found shot in an alley off South Culpepper Street in Quitman last night between 10:30-11:30 p.m.

The individual who found the body reportedly called 911. EMS transported Davis to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the Quitman Police Department. Davis’ body has been taken to the Macon medical examiner at the GBI’s Crime Lab for autopsy.

To provide information, please call the Quitman Police Department at 229-263-7556, of the Thomasville GBI office at 229-225-4090.

The GBI has officially taken over the investigation and Valdosta Today is awaiting comment from the agent in charge.