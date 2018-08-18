//President’s and Dean’s lists announced for Summer Semester at Wiregrass

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson is pleased to announce the Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Summer Semester 2018.

The following students are on the President’s List for Summer Semester 2018 and are listed by county:

(Ben Hill) Nora Roldan, and Britany Stinchcomb

(Berrien) Adrian Farley, Michelle Mikulski, and Brittny Perez

(Clinch) Tiffany Holton

(Coffee) Landon Courson, Jerry Gaultney, Anthony Jackson, John Jones, Chasidy Merritt, Patricia Merritt, Bobby Miles, Kedrion Scott, Tommy Smith, and Katie Taylor.

(Cook) Danna Giddens, April Hahn, and Amanda Lingefelt

(Irwin) Brylee Patrick

(Jeff Davis) Shavone McDowell

(Lanier) Fanci Courson, Dakota Knudsen, and Joshua Singletary

(Lowndes) Brandi Blair, Justin Brunson, Emily Day, Jessica Dykes, Davetta Fredrick, Caprice Killinger, Kijana Klingman, Alexis Marshall, Stephanie McAfee, Temesha Moore, Alejandra Munoz, Jenna Murphy, Elizabeth Perkins, Farrin Pope, Alisha Smith, Kristen Standford, Morgan Swindall, and Tiffany Williams.

(Madison, Fl) Megan Ballard

(Out of State) Christopher Harris

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Summer Semester 2018. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Summer Semester.

The following students on the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2018 and are listed by county:

(Ben Hill) Destiny Burris, and Christa Stokes

(Berrien) Brandon Davis

(Coffee) Eddie Armstrong, Shay Cooper, Manuel Csabraits, Benjamin Edetanlen, Tiffany Hersey, Arien Johnson, Vincent Jones, Terrance McDowell, Tara Merritt, Matt Newby, Emma Olliff, Dewaun Pearson, Dennis Perry, Ricky Pierce, Ralph Potter, Marlania Sermons, Kelly Shepard, and Rusty Wiggins

(Cook) Melissa Oler

(Lowndes) Anthony Bradley, Travis Carter, Matthew Clark, Tommy Cowart, Kimberly Dale, Matthew Davis, Sierra Goethe, Tommy Graddy, Malory Gunter, Brittany Hargrett, Jeremiah Jilcott, Edward Kuczynski, Sharronda Loyd, Luana Mitchell, Bernadette Nelson, Teresa Peterson, Alicia White, Adrienne Wilson, and Sharmaria Wilson

(Thomas) Gabriela Cooper

(Ware) Sawyer Lee