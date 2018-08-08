//One Killed in Lowndes County Crash

Georgia State Patrol Release:

On 8/8/2018, at approximately 12:38 pm, TFC3 Jeremy Kinsey #647 responded to a collision at the intersection of Loch Laurel Road and Carroll Ulmer Road in Lowndes County. A 2013 Chrysler 200 was traveling east on Carroll Ulmer Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection of Loch Laurel Road. A 2004 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Loch Laurel Road and was struck in the driver’s side by the Chysler. The driver of the Nissan Altima, 40 year old Rahsaan Simon of Valdosta, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chysler 200, 18 year old Natalie Wyatt of Cairo, was transported by private vehicle to Archibold Hospital for non life threatening injuries. Mr. Simon was not restrained at the time of the collision and air bags were not deployed. Ms. Wyatt was restrained and air bags were deployed. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor in the collision. The investigation of the collision is still open; Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Next of kin was notified for Mr. Simon.