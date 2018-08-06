//No.1 JUCO Prospect Commits To UGA

If you’ve seen season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U’ then you know Jermaine Johnson and how much of a beast he is.

Johnson committed to the University of Georgia yesterday. He plays defensive end and is a stud at 6’6″, 250 pounds. Needless to say, he’s gonna be an essential asset to this Georgia team who doesn’t have much depth on the defensive line.

With this recruit Georgia moved up to number one with the 2019 recruiting class with Alabama trailing closely.

If you haven’t seen this guy play, go watch season 3 of Last Chance U.

More Info: https://www.ajc.com/sports/top-juco-prospect-jermaine-johnson-commits-georgia/zfegzvTiayTwoEymIKneHI/?icmp=np_inform_variation-control