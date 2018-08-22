//Nina Grace Singletary King, 83, passes on her birthday

Nina Grace Singletary King, 83, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, August 19, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Daughter of the late James Maurice and Chloe Shierling Singletary, Nina was born August 19, 1935, in Remerton, GA. She was a graduate of Valdosta High School and completed two years at Valdosta State College. Nina was a dedicated member of the Remerton United Methodist Church until the church burned in 1996. She loved her Remerton community, and devoted much time to coordinating the Mill Reunions, the May Fest and Cotton Patch Festivals. After the Remerton church burned, Nina joined Park Avenue United Methodist Church where she invested her energy and talents in the Fellowship Sunday School Class, serving on the Evangelism Committee, Congregational Care, and the Thursday Morning Circle. She served as President of United Methodist Women, and Secretary of the District United Methodist Women. She enjoyed attending the UMW studies and events at Epworth by the Sea and was active in the Walk to Emmaus community.



Nina retired from Hood Packaging, formerly Southern Bag/Dowling Bag Co., after 30 years as a Secretary/Receptionist. She sold Sarah Coventry Jewelry and enjoyed working for Central Floral on Holidays. She loved history and kept an historical record of Remerton, compiling a book “History of a Mill Village”. A six-time cancer survivor, Nina was passionate about the ACS Relay for Life, giving many years to a cause dear to her own heart.



Active in many civic and community organizations, Nina held memberships in The Readers Group, Lowndes County Historical Society, Mended Hearts, Sassy Scarletts Red Hat Society, and the Literary Guild. She was a charter member of Professional Secretaries International, member of American Business Women’s Association, and was a recipient of the ABWA Woman of the Year Award.

Nina loved her family deeply and loved cooking for them. She had a kind, caring heart and loved to help others. She had a ministry which gave her much reward – sending cards to friends and praying for each one.



Survivors are her beloved husband of 61 years, Charles Eugene King of Valdosta; two daughters and a son-in-law, Marsha Karen King, Nancy Elizabeth and Brian Hathaway, all of Valdosta; granddaughter, Crystal Williams and husband, Josh, of Ocala, FL; grandson, Michael Shults of Keystone, FL; two great grandchildren, Eli Henry Williams & Lillyann Elisabeth Mae Shults; step grandchildren, Bri and Clayton Williams; numerous special nieces and nephews.



Nina was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, James Russell Singletary, Norman Singletary, sisters, Glennie Bridges Mancil, Alta Faye Fairchild Knowles, her sisters in law and brothers in law and several nieces and nephews.



A service of worship and celebration of the life of Nina Grace Singletary King will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Park Avenue United Methodist Church. Rev. Randy Mosley and Rev. Jimmy Towson will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 -8 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or donations made to Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31602, or a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home