//NFL Preseason Starts This Week
Regional SportsAugust 6, 2018

NFL Preseason Starts This Week

Finally, everyone can breath deep now that football is back this week with the NFL preseason.

Atlanta Falcons 2018 Preseason Schedule:

At New York Jets Friday, 8/10

vs Kansas City Chiefs Friday, 8/17

At Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, 8/25

vs Miami Dolphins Thursday, 8/30

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2018 Preseason Schedule:

At Miami Dolphins Thursday 8/9

At Tennessee Titans Saturday, 8/18

vs Detroit Lions Friday, 8/24

vs Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, 8/30

 

Jacksonville Jaguars 2018 Preseason Schedule:

vs New Orleans Saints Thursday, 8/9

At Minnesota Vikings Saturday, 8/18

vs Atlanta Falcons Saturday, 8/25

At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, 8/30

 

The regular season will start on Sunday, September 9th so be sure to put it on your calendars!

Related posts