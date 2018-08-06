//NFL Preseason Starts This Week

Finally, everyone can breath deep now that football is back this week with the NFL preseason.
Atlanta Falcons 2018 Preseason Schedule:
At New York Jets Friday, 8/10
vs Kansas City Chiefs Friday, 8/17
At Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, 8/25
vs Miami Dolphins Thursday, 8/30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2018 Preseason Schedule:
At Miami Dolphins Thursday 8/9
At Tennessee Titans Saturday, 8/18
vs Detroit Lions Friday, 8/24
vs Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, 8/30
Jacksonville Jaguars 2018 Preseason Schedule:
vs New Orleans Saints Thursday, 8/9
At Minnesota Vikings Saturday, 8/18
vs Atlanta Falcons Saturday, 8/25
At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, 8/30
The regular season will start on Sunday, September 9th so be sure to put it on your calendars!