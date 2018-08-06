//NFL Preseason Starts This Week

Finally, everyone can breath deep now that football is back this week with the NFL preseason.

Atlanta Falcons 2018 Preseason Schedule:

At New York Jets Friday, 8/10

vs Kansas City Chiefs Friday, 8/17

At Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, 8/25

vs Miami Dolphins Thursday, 8/30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2018 Preseason Schedule:

At Miami Dolphins Thursday 8/9

At Tennessee Titans Saturday, 8/18

vs Detroit Lions Friday, 8/24

vs Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, 8/30

Jacksonville Jaguars 2018 Preseason Schedule:

vs New Orleans Saints Thursday, 8/9

At Minnesota Vikings Saturday, 8/18

vs Atlanta Falcons Saturday, 8/25

At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, 8/30

The regular season will start on Sunday, September 9th so be sure to put it on your calendars!