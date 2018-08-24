//New Shooting Range Breaks Ground in Thomas County

Press Release:

Thomasville, GA (Aug. 24, 2018) – With the groundbreaking ceremony taking place today, firearm and shotgun shooting range enthusiasts can look forward to a new location to visit when the Thomas County Range is completed, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Wildlife Resources Division.

John Bowers, Chief of Game Management with the DNR Wildlife Resources Division, said, “The shooting sports are safe, high-quality activities for families to enjoy, and we are thrilled to be part of the development of this new range that is sure to help cultivate a life-long love of shooting for generations of Southwest Georgians to come.”

This range, which will be managed and maintained by Thomas County, will have a 25-yard pistol, a 100-yard rifle, 2 combination trap and skeet fields, and a 5-stand shotgun range. It is one of 20 available shooting ranges (firearm or shotgun) on public land in Georgia. Funding for the range comes from the Federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program funds, and building and operational support from Thomas County.

The Thomas County Shooting Range, expected to be operational by January 2020, will be located at 137 County Farm Road, Thomasville, GA.

“We are pleased to partner with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to provide this unique recreational opportunity for Thomas County residents, and those of surrounding counties and communities,” said Michael Stephenson, Thomas County Manager.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the shooting sports generate more than $478 million dollars in economic impact and more than 1,700 jobs in Georgia.

For more information on Georgia’s public ranges (archery, firearms, shotgun), visithttps://georgiawildlife.com/locations/ranges.