//NCNW Valdosta Hosts Its 7th Annual Community-Wide Family Reunion

NCNW Press Release:

VALDOSTA- The Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. is hosting its 7th Annual Community Wide Family Reunion. The free event will take place on Saturday, September 15th at Scott Park from 10 am to 2 pm. There will be live entertainment, vendors, free resources, games and fun! The purpose of this initiative is to celebrate and empower local families. There will be free health screenings and local organizations will be on site to provide prizes, information and resources. Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available.