//More than 900 Georgia drivers cited for cellphone violations

By: Associated Press

August 6, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia agency says more than 900 drivers were cited for violating the state’s new law prohibiting handling cellphones behind the wheel during its first month.

Georgia on July 1 joined more than a dozen states that make it illegal for people to hold a cellphone in their hands while driving.

The Augusta Chronicle reports the Georgia State Patrol says state law enforcement officers had issued 961 citations under the new law as of July 31. The figure doesn’t include citations by local police and sheriff’s offices.

More than 60 percent of the citations went to drivers accused of illegally holding phones. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says another 244 drivers got tickets for failing to exercise due care. There were 65 citations given for texting while driving.