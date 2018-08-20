//Moody AFB Plans Emergency Response Exercise

MAFB Press Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The 23d Wing at Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to hold an emergency response exercise August 21 to test the base’s emergency response procedures.

The exercise will likely result in gate closures, traffic delays, and the closure of base customer service agencies such as the military personnel flight ID card section and AAFES locations. Local residents should also expect to see an increased presence of both military and civilian first responder units with emergency lights and sirens.