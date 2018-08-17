//Millage rate increase proposed in Valdosta

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Property taxes in the City of Valdosta could be going up.

The city is proposing a millage rate hike of about .08 mills, meaning that homes assessed at $100,000 would see an increase of $2.89 on their property taxes.

The new rate would be applied to your most recent home assessment, so if the value of your home went up, that increase in property taxes is going to be larger.

City staff said the 2019 budget was adopted in June, before the tax digest is available. Without the millage rate hike, the adopted budget would leave the city in a deficit of about $280,000. The proposed rate hike would cut that deficit to about $160,000.

Some Valdosta residents are fighting the proposal.

“I’m against most tax increases,” Taylor said. “We want to keep our homes, how do we do it? We work all our lives to the American Dream. We build us a home, we keep it, and now we’re taxed out of it.”

There will be two more public hearings on the proposed increase. The Valdosta City Council is then set to vote next Thursday.

