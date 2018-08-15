//Middle School Student Struck by Car

Lowndes County Schools Statement:

Lowndes County Schools confirm that a middle school student was struck by a car this morning on Cat Creek Road, as the student attempted to get on the bus. The student was transported to South Georgia Medical Center and is currently undergoing tests. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

At the beginning of the school year, we encourage drivers to be extra careful as they approach bus stops, students getting on and off of buses, students walking to school, and school buses preparing to stop. Student safety is our top priority!