//Matt Kenseth Will Appear At Wild Adventures This Weekend

Valdosta – Matt Kenseth will be at Wild Adventures this weekend, August 25th and 26th.

Kenseth has had a Hall of Fame career; winning the championship in 2003, 2x Daytona 500 winner and 39 Cup wins. Needless to say, he will be one of the all-time greats when he retires.

He currently drives for Roush-Fenway Racing and splits time in the 6 car with Trevor Bayne. His next race will be in the Southern 500 at Darlington on September 2nd.

Matt has driven the 17 car for Roush, 20 for Joe Gibbs and now back to Roush driving the 6 car. In 2013, he dominated the sport; winning 7 races and leading just under 2000 laps with Joe Gibbs.

Matt Kenseth Interview: