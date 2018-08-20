//Martinez ties MLS Single-season Goal Record

ATLANTA — Atlanta United defeated Columbus Crew SC 3-1 Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 45,309 fans. Josef Martinez tied the league’s single-season goal record by scoring his 27th of the season, while Tito Villalba and Miguel Almirón each added tallies to help Atlanta move back on top of the Supporters’ Shield race.

Martinez tied the record in the 31st minute, beautifully finishing off a play that was started by Julian Gressel. The German midfielder intercepted a pass at midfield and started a counterattack with Martinez. The Golden Boot leader then took on a pair of Columbus defenders and brilliantly fired a left-footed shot from 18-yards into the bottom left corner to beat Zack Steffen.

Five minutes after halftime, Columbus equalized from Gyasi Zardes. Wil Trapp sent Zardes a long ball through the midfield, and after taking a couple of touches, Zardes sent a laser from about 25 yards out into the right corner.

But Villalba put Atlanta ahead for good in the 76th minute with a remarkable run from midfield. After receiving a pass from Jeff Larentowicz at the midfield line, Villalba outran a Columbus defender down the right sideline, entered the box, dribbled past two more Columbus defenders as he ran toward the opposite sideline, and fired back toward the far post to beat Steffen.

Almirón then doubled the lead six minutes later with his first goal in seven games. Again, it was Villalba surging down the right wing, but he crossed for Martinez who corralled the ball right on top of the 18. Martinez then played back for an oncoming Almirón, who immediately unleashed a left-footed shot for the left corner to beat a diving Steffen.

Atlanta United (15-4-6, 51 points) returns to action next Friday, Aug. 24 when it travels to play Orlando City SC.