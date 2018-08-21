//Lowndes Youth Leadership League is Now Accepting Applications for the Class of 2019

LOWNDES CO – Leadership Lowndes is now accepting applications for the Lowndes Youth Leadership League (LYLL) Class of 2019. This is open to students living in Lowndes County and are currently in the 10th or 11th grade.

The purpose of LYLL is to assist students in developing an internal sense of community awareness, knowledge of teen issues, development of leadership skills and to provide an opportunity for students to network with each other and adult leaders for the betterment of the community.

The LYLL program includes a new class reception, a weekend retreat, three program days and a graduation ceremony. Similar to the Leadership Lowndes program, the LYLL participants are also required to participate in a community service project benefiting a local non-profit.

For more information on Leadership Lowndes and Lowndes Youth Leadership League visit the website at www.leadershiplowndes.com