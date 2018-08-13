//Lowndes Softball Wants Coveted State Title

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High softball got all the way to the Elite 8 last year but they have their eyes set on the real prize this go-around

The Vikettes have some talent returning this year including senior catcher, Sophie Sumner, senior pitcher, Rylin Hedgecock and sophomore Tori Hedgecock. These girls are committed to D-1 colleges; Sophie to Mercer and Rylin and Tori Hedgecock to Arkansas.

The Vikettes started their season last week and are at a 2-1 record but don’t let that loss to Houston County fool you. They play a demanding schedule for the 2018 season but it won’t discourage them from what they’re fighting for. Playing competitive teams will get them even more ready for region and the playoffs.

Playing at home against Buford will most likely be their toughest game during the regular season. Buford is no slouch when it comes to their athletic program but if anyone can get it done against Buford, it is Lowndes.

Getting all the way to the Elite 8 and coming up short of the championship left a sour taste in their mouths.

Lowndes will play against Brantley County tonight before traveling to Thomas County Central Thursday, August 16th.