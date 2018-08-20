//Lowndes Football Week 2 Ticket Info

Valdosta – The Viking continue their 2018 non-region football schedule when they host the Chamblee High Bulldogs from Region 5-AAAAA out of Chamblee, GA.

Season tickets for the 2018 season are still available. Reserved seat season packages are available on both sides of the stadium. Reserved seat packages are $50 for the remaining six (6) regular season home games.

Individual game tickets are also available for the game. Individual game tickets are reserved seats and $8 each. All tickets at the gate are $10 each.

This game will be Military Appreciation night at Martin Stadium. All active duty and retired military personnel with ID will be admitted free on the visitor’s side of the stadium. This includes the active duty or retired member, one guest, and their school age children. If an active duty member is deployed, their spouse and children may enter on their ID.

Lowndes High students may still purchases season passes at Lowndes High for $20 each. These passes can be used only by LHS students and are valid only for the LHS student section. All others must have a reserved seat ticket.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Friday August 24, 2018 at Martin Stadium.