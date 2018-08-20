//Lowndes County Millage Rolled Back

“…providing quality services for what they should cost, not what they could cost…”

VALDOSTA – At 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 17, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners met to set the 2018 millage rate. As promised during the preparation of the FY 2018-2019 budget, the Commission decreased the millage by approving a rate of 8.814 mills. The 2017 millage rate for Lowndes County was previously set at 8.974 mills.

According to Lowndes County Finance Director, Stephanie Black, “A millage is the tax levied by a county for county purposes at a tax rate per $1,000.00 of assessed property value. Each year, the rate is determined by dividing the budgeted tax revenues by the total digest and subtracting any rollbacks.”

Lowndes County Commission Chariman Bill Slaughter stated, “Lowndes County remains focused on fiscal responsibility. The Commission is committed to providing quality services for what they should cost, not what they could cost. This year’s rollback is a result of careful planning and the conservative approach taken by those supported by the county’s budget.”