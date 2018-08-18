//Lowndes County educators learn to ‘Stop the Bleed’

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, along with other deadly school shootings, is the reason the Stop the Bleed Campaign has spread across the nation.

Now, Lowndes County educators are joining in.

On Thursday, South Georgia Medical Center Mobile Health Care Services went back to the classroom to help teach school staff about trauma care.

Teachers and staff with Lowndes County Schools learned how to properly apply pressure and use tourniquets to stop major bleeding in case of an emergency. EMS officials said, although it may be scary to need to learn these skills, it’s reality.

“Stopping bleeding is imperative. If you have an injury resulting in loss of blood, loss of blood will definitely cause death,” said Ronda Vanek with SGMC Mobile Health Care Services. “If you’re trained in how to stop that bleeding you can definitely save a life. This is a very valuable bit of information for anyone to know.”

Several other South Georgia districts are also taking part in the campaign, including Valdosta City Schools, and Lanier and Echols County Schools.

The districts get to keep the Stop the Bleed kits in their schools.

