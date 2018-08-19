//Local NCNW Section host annual Interest Meeting

Press Release:

VALDOSTA- The Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) is hosting an interest meeting for past, current and prospective members on Thursday, August 23rd at the McMullen Southside Library. From 5:30 to 6:30 pm, everything interested individuals would like to know about the organization will be addressed. There will be free refreshments and an opportunity to meet with the newly elected Executive Board.

The local organization was founded by Sharah Denton, who now serves as the National 3rd Vice Chair of Collegiates and Young Adults as well as the first State President of the State Coalition of Georgia NCNW. The local section was chartered on August 3, 2011 and since then has implemented various initiatives that target minority women, men and youth. Denton served as Section President from 2010-2016 and Tiffany Vinson served as local President from 2016-2018. Dr. Jamie Foster Hill was recently elected as the Section President and was also a Charter member of the section along with Vinson. The section has successfully implemented initiatives such as the Community-wide Family Reunion held each September, the Bethune Leadership Banquet, S.E.L.F.I.E. Conference for young girls and adults, Education initiatives, Mother Daughter Brunch and has adopted a road on exit 22 and much more. Hill has a vision of strengthening the community section with local youth, collaborations with other organizations and increasing membership along with strengthening the organizations impact in the local community. For more information about NCNW contact 2nd Vice President, Brandy King at ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com or 229-234-2353.