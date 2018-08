//Local NCNW Executive Board Installed By National Vice Chair

Press Release:

August 31st

– The 2018-2020 Executive Board of National Council of Negro Woman, Inc Valdosta Lowndes Section was installed by National Chair, A. Lois Keith on Saturday, August 11th. The outgoing Section President, Tiffany Vinson presented incoming Section President, Dr. Jamie Hill with a gavel and flowers. NCNW National 3rd Vice Chair and State President, Sharah Denton was presented with flowers and shared celebratory words on the section being active and impact in the community since its local founding in 2010. The outgoing Executive Board surprised Vinson with a gift of appreciation for her leadership the past two years. The local section was founded in 2010 in Valdosta, Lowndes County and has implemented several initiatives that target education, community service and much more. Historically, the organization was founded on December 5, 1935 by the late Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and is currently being led by National Chair, Ingrid Saunders Jones. The organization is opened to women, youth and men who want to serve the community. For more information about the local section contact 2nd Vice President, Brandy King at 229-234-2353, ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com by