//Local NCNW Executive Board Installed By National Vice Chair

Press Release:

VALDOSTA – The 2018-2020 Executive Board of National Council of Negro Woman, Inc Valdosta Lowndes Section was installed by National Chair, A. Lois Keith on Saturday, August 11th. The outgoing Section President, Tiffany Vinson presented incoming Section President, Dr. Jamie Hill with a gavel and flowers. NCNW National 3rd Vice Chair and State President, Sharah Denton was presented with flowers and shared celebratory words on the section being active and impact in the community since its local founding in 2010. The outgoing Executive Board surprised Vinson with a gift of appreciation for her leadership the past two years. The local section was founded in 2010 in Valdosta, Lowndes County and has implemented several initiatives that target education, community service and much more. Historically, the organization was founded on December 5, 1935 by the late Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and is currently being led by National Chair, Ingrid Saunders Jones. The organization is opened to women, youth and men who want to serve the community. For more information about the local section contact 2nd Vice President, Brandy King at 229-234-2353, ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com

NCNW is a coalition comprised of 200 community-based sections in 32 states and 38 national organizational affiliates that works to enlighten and inspire more than 3,000,000 women and men. Its mission is lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities. Pictured LtoR: Tanyala Calloway (Chaplain), Katrina Royal (Financial Secretary), Anya Brown (Corresponding Secretary), Commissioner Joyce Evans (Parliamentarian), Dr. Elena Ponder (Recording Secretary), Brandy King (2nd Vice President, Membership), Lois Keith (National Vice Chair; DeKalb Section), Attorney Karla Walker (1st Vice President, Committees), Dr. Jamie Foster Hill (President), Sharah Denton (National 3rd Vice Chair, State President of NCNW Georgia), Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake (Treasurer) and Tieka Skrine (Collegiate Liaison).