//Loadbarn keeps weapons Airmen trained, A-10s armed

A bomb rests on a stand at the weapons standardization section, Aug. 7, 2018, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The weapons standardization section ensures weapons load crews are combat ready through evaluations consisting of MPRLs, semi-annual evaluations and flightline inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Taryn Butler)

Moody Air Force Press Release:

By Airman Taryn Butler, 23d Wing Public Affairs

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. —“Always remember and never forget… without weapons, it’s just another airline!”

This is the motto of the weapons standardization section of the 23d Maintenance Group (MXG), known to the weapons community as the “loadbarn,” is the 23d Wing’s (WG) focal point for all weapons loading and armament systems related matters.

They ensure that all assigned weapons personnel are certified and proficient on all required munitions allowing the flying squadrons to employ combat loaded aircraft.

“This training ensures we have the most qualified, confident and proficient loaders for, not only daily operations, but most importantly when we go down range to put bombs on target,” said Staff Sgt. Raynette Hardcastle, 23d MXG lead crew chief.

Weapons loaders use their training daily to perform loading tasks on A-10C Thunderbolt II and HH-60 Pave Hawk aircraft for training sorties and while deployed to engage enemy targets.

“The satisfaction of working long hours on a hot day then seeing the A-10 come back without the bombs we loaded and knowing that a soldier gets to come home safely is all the importance I can ask for,” Hardcastle said.

Upon arrival to the base, all crew members assigned to the 23d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) are required to train and complete qualification during a five-day initial certification on 15 munitions family groups with proficiency. The evaluators ensure that procedures and policies are implemented to guarantee effective and safe aircraft munitions loading that supports mission requirements.

“Weapons standardization ensures our weapons load crews are combat ready through evaluations consisting of Monthly Proficiency Required Loads (MPRL), semi-annual evaluations (SAE) and flightline inspections,” said Chief Master Sgt. Mike Lemke, 23d MXG wing weapons manager. “Weapons standardization is a necessity for our career field. It provides the checks and balances to ensure our load crews are standardized and maintain proficiency.”

In order to stay qualified, crew members must accomplish an MPRL and SAE on munitions and flightline inspections. All of which are tracked and managed in the Weapons Load Crew Management Tool by weapons standardization personnel for certification and decertification purposes.

The loadbarn evaluation is designed to keep Airmen current on their munitions loading qualifications, show exemplary job knowledge and provide mentoring opportunities.

“We consider their previous loading stats, work ethic and pride in what they do, especially as a weapons loader,” Hardcastle said. “We want someone who is willing to sacrifice their time and energy to come in early and stay late to help one of their own learn and progress so they may shine through the rest of the crowd.”

Such evaluators serve as an example for Airmen like Airman 1st Class Kenyah Smith, 23d AMXS weapons load crew member, to learn the proficiency needed to succeed in the maintenance squadron down range, where every effort counts.

“Being evaluated helps me identify areas that require extra attention. I was able to use this information while deployed and directly help kill bad guys,” Smith said. “Since we practice in the load barn, we flawlessly executed the regeneration downrange.”

The training at the loadbarn has helped many Airmen perfect their skillset and ensure not only their safety, but everyone involved in the mission.

“The most important thing to me when dealing with explosive loading is safety,” Smith said. “It’s important to do things in a safe manner to ensure no one gets hurt while executing the mission. The weapons system and the Airmen who maintain the weapons of the A-10s are directly related to the success of the 23d WG.”

With Moody functioning as Air Combat Command’s most deployed base, Hardcastle explains how it’s no wonder the weapons’ Airmen have pride in their performance and morale.

“I am proud and humbled to know the training I provide load crews is what puts the munitions on the ‘Hawg’ that is loved by ground troops, and most importantly used to save the lives of our fellow service men and women,” Hardcastle said.