Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Britton Davis, a 7th-grade student at Lowndes Middle School, has been named a top 12 finalist in the National FFA Agriscience Fair. He will travel to Indianapolis, IN in October to present his project to National Judges for the opportunity to be named top three in the nation. Britton worked with local farms to complete his research on the “The Effect of Pine Bark Powder on the Haemonchus Contortus Worm.”