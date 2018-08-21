//LHS to Host Annual Salute to Military Event

Lowndes High School will host its annual Salute to the Military Event this Friday, August 24, at Martin Stadium on the campus of Lowndes High School during our home game against Chamblee. Gates will open at 6:30 and pre-game activities will begin at 7:30.

All active duty and retired military along with their family members will receive free admission to the game. The active duty or retired military member will need to present their military identification card at the visitor’s gate. If an active duty member is deployed, their spouse and children may enter on their ID.

Superintendent Wes Taylor and Principal LeAnne McCall invite you to attend this special event as we salute our military and their families!!

For tickets, each service member will go to the visitor side of the stadium and show their ID. We will have a table set up and issue them the number of tickets they have in their party. They do not have to come to the ticket office in advance. Please remember this is the visitor side of the stadium – seats will be in Section O.