//Lenox Man Sentenced For Possession Of Child Pornography

Press Release:

MACON: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on August 21, 2018, Robert Shawn Parker, age 32, Lenox, Georgia, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson in Macon to 61 months imprisonment, followed by 25 years of supervised release, for a conviction of Possession of Child Pornography.

In his plea agreement, Mr. Parker admitted that in May 2015, a law enforcement officer identified an Internet Protocol (IP) address that was using an online peer-to-peer file-sharing site to make child pornography files available for download. The officer was able to access and download numerous files containing child pornography that were available from that IP address. The IP address was later linked to Mr. Parker’s name and home address.

Based on that information, federal agents executed a search warrant at Mr. Parker’s residence in Lenox, Cook County, Georgia on July 28, 2015. During the search, agents located a Toshiba laptop computer which Mr. Parker admitted he used to search for and download child pornography. Forensic analysis of the laptop determined that it contained videos and images of child pornography, including prepubescent minors engaged in sexual activity.

“My office will vigorously seek to prosecute those who harm children,” said United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler. “I commend the FBI for bringing Mr. Lenox to justice.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Robert D. McCullers is prosecuting the case for the United States.