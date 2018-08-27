//Learning in Retirement Presents 75 Opportunities to Learn Something New

VSU Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Learning in Retirement is counting down the days till the start of another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s friends and neighbors.

Area residents 50 years of age and older have 75 opportunities to learn something new during the Learning in Retirement Fall Semester 2018, which runs through Dec. 14 and features a course lineup full of excursions and tours, topics that are simply “good to know,” special events, and classes in the areas of health and fitness, computers and technology, fine arts and literature, leisure and crafts, as well as history, social studies, and science. Classes meet in VSU’s Regional Center for Continuing Education, unless otherwise noted in the course catalog, The Bridge.

Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement provides a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning, and recreation. The course offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed, and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation.

A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons, and enhance their personal development.

Membership costs $75 per person per semester — fall and spring —and allows members to participate in as many Learning in Retirement courses as they desire. Yearly memberships are available at a reduced rate. A few courses and special activities require an additional fee, which is always noted in advance in the course catalog.

New members are always welcome.

VSU’s Regional Center for Continuing Education is located at 903 N. Patterson St. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons.

Contact Suzanne Ewing, Learning in Retirement program coordinator, at (229) 245-6484 or sewing@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/academics/extended-learning/continuing-education/programs/lir/welcome.php

https://www.facebook.com/groups/177509944265/