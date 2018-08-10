//Leadership Lowndes Accepting Nominations for Class of 2019

Leadership Lowndes Class of 2018 at Moody Air Force Base for their defense day program.

Leadership Lowndes is now accepting nominations for the Class of 2019. Candidates should be individuals who are emerging or existing leaders who exhibit a strong and sincere commitment to the betterment of our community. These individuals must be generous in spirit and possess a desire to make a significant contribution to Valdosta-Lowndes County. Leadership Lowndes has been exposing local leaders to the challenges and opportunities of our community for 30 years. All of this done in an effort to help lead Lowndes County to a better future.

Leadership Lowndes was established in 1988 by local leaders with a passion and vision for the growth and development of Lowndes County. Using the collective talents and abilities of emerging and existing community leaders, a program was developed that would expose these leaders to the strengths and weaknesses of our local area and provide them with the opportunities to match needs with available resources.

Since the first class in 1989, over 800 leaders have graduated, and thousands of dollars and countless services hours have been poured into local agencies and organizations. A significant number of alumni continue to give their time to community organizations as a result of the exposure that is carefully built into each program day.

The program, which runs on a calendar year, seeks to develop within these leaders a greater insight and a broader knowledge of our community as well as develop leadership and team building skills to grow both personally and professionally.

Program days are scheduled at various locations throughout the area; beginning with a two –day retreat in January. The remainder of the year may include an overnight trip to the state’s capitol in February and seven full-day programs in March, April, May, August, September, October and November. Upon completion of the program, class members will participate in a graduation ceremony in December.

An individual must first, however, be nominated for the program by a firm, organization, or an individual. Once an applicant is nominated, he or she will be asked to complete a detailed application, which must be returned by Friday September 27. Classes are limited to 30 people and all applicants must go through a competitive selection process. Each class represents a true cross-section of the Valdosta/Lowndes County community. These emerging leaders are active in business, education, the arts, religion, government, community-based organizations, and ethnic and minority groups and reflect the diversity of the community. The new 2019 class member’s names will be announced in November and those participating will be invited to a special reception in their honor in December.

All 2019 nominations must be received by September 4, 2018. Nominations can be made online at www.LeadershipLowndes.com.

Additional information may be obtained from the nomination form which may be downloaded from the website as well. For more information contact Kerry Morris atkwmorris@valdosta.edu, or call Kerry at (229) 245-3828.