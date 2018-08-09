//Last Chance for Escort Pilot Driver Certification Course at Wiregrass

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Sparks, GA— Starting October 1, 2018, all Escort Pilot Drivers will have to travel to the Georgia Department of Public Safety in Atlanta, GA to take their initial Escort Pilot Driver Certification Course.

Escort vehicle operators are required to obtain an approved state certification prior to performing the duties of an oversize load escort vehicle operator in Georgia. Escort vehicle operators are required to complete an 8 hour Georgia Department of Public Safety Oversize Permit Unit’s Escort Vehicle Operator Certification Course with a passing examination score of at least 80% to obtain the official certification in Georgia.

The Escort Pilot Driver Certification Course will be offered two more times at the Cook County Workforce Development Center located at 1676 North Elm Street Sparks, Georgia. The one-day course is scheduled for Saturday, August 18 or Saturday September 22. This eight-hour class will be from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The course fee is $79 which includes all materials.

For more information or to register and pay, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Certified Pilot Escort Driver Course in the Valdosta area (or) contact Bill Tillman, Director of Economic Development at 229-549-7830.