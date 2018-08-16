//Lanier County Felon Sentenced For Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

VALDOSTA: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on August 15, 2018, Wallace H. “Wally” Hendley, age 55, of Lakeland, Georgia, was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for Manufacture of Methamphetamine before Senior U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson in Valdosta.

At his plea hearing, Mr. Hendley admitted that a search warrant was executed at his home on March 30, 2017. The search warrant was related to a Lanier County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigation that the property was being used to manufacture and sell methamphetamine. In the kitchen, officers found items used to produce methamphetamine. A pickle jar filled with a clear liquid with white particles was also found, and the liquid tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also found a loaded Remington, model 597, semi-automatic rifle in a bedroom.

On April 7, 2017, Mr. Hendley was taken into custody, waived his Miranda rights, and gave a recorded statement. Mr. Hendley stated that he lived alone and everything in the house belonged to him. Mr. Hendley admitted to intentionally manufacturing methamphetamine.

“People who manufacture methamphetamine are producing poison,” said United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler. “I appreciate the efforts of the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to halt the further production of such poison and to send Mr. Hendley to federal prison.”

The case was investigated by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Sonja Profit is prosecuting the case for the United States.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603.