//Lakeland Villa wins national award for employee satisfaction

LAKELAND, GA – The SGMC Lakeland Villa has received the 2018 Excellence in Action Workforce Award from NRC Health, the largest source of long-term care and senior-living satisfaction metrics in the nation.

According to Lakeland Villa Administrator Geoff Hardy, “We couldn’t be more pleased to have earned this national distinction by achieving 90th percentile scores for employee satisfaction. We work very hard to create a positive work environment where employees feel valued and actually like coming to work.”

To qualify for the award, skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living communities must have conducted a workforce satisfaction survey in 2017. Winners ranked within the top 10 percent of positive responses to the question: “What is your recommendation of this facility as a place to work?”

Hardy credits the loyalty and compassion of his staff and the overall commitment to quality and teamwork as reasons for the Villa’s workforce success.

Campus Administrator Richard Huth said, “The healthcare job market is very competitive. Being recognized as a top workplace will strengthen our brand and help us acquire and retain top employees.”

On August 13, 2018, 101 members of the Georgia Health Care Association, including Lakeland Villa, received notification of the Excellence in Action award.

“It’s NRC Health’s great pride to partner with organizations that show such a strong commitment to service,” said Helen Hardy, Senior Vice President, Customer Success. “Their sense of mission, and their ability to realize a compassionate vision of care, has elevated them to peak performance in the long-term care and senior living industry. They couldn’t be more deserving of this award, and we’re thrilled to commend and congratulate them.”