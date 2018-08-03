//Jury Finds Quitman Convicted Sex Offender Guilty Of Possession Of Child Pornography

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

MACON: The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Charles E. Peeler, announces that Ferrell Walker, Jr., a/k/a “Sonny,” age 49, of Quitman, Georgia, was found guilty by a jury of possession of child pornography in the Valdosta Division of the Middle District of Georgia on July 31, 2018, after two days of trial. Mr. Walker is facing a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years without parole. Sentencing in this case is set for November 7, 2018.

Mr. Walker was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in the Valdosta Division of the Middle District of Georgia in 2007 and sentenced to 84 months in prison. Following his release from prison, Mr. Walker was under the supervision of the United States Probation Office. During a search of his home, U.S. Probation Officers recovered a Samsung cellular telephone hidden in a pillowcase in Mr. Walker’s bedroom. The phone contained approximately 1,000 images of child pornography. Many of the images were of pre-pubescent children as young as two years of age, and depicted sadomasochistic conduct, such as rape.

“Mr. Walker’s conviction demonstrates that child pornography is not a victimless crime, but rather the horrific depiction of the sexual abuse of children,” said United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler. “To those who choose to view child pornography take note: federal and state law enforcement officials are teaming up to take you down. Providing the citizens of Middle Georgia with the safe neighborhoods they deserve is the top priority of this office, and I thank law enforcement for their hard work in this matter.”

“Each time a sexual predator like Mr. Walker views the unconscionable images of innocent young children being abused, the children are re-victimized. Since he did not learn the first time he was convicted of the same crime, hopefully the sentencing for this conviction will give him even more time when he cannot victimize any more children,” said Ricardo Grave de Peralta, Acting Special Agent in Charge (A/SAC) of FBI Atlanta.

This case was investigated by the United States Probation Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Tift and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Offices. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julia C. Bowen and Jim Crane are prosecuting the case for the Government.