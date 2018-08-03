//Julious Holloway Jr. retires from the City of Valdosta after 20 years of service

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Tuesday, July 31, engineering department staff with the City of Valdosta celebrated the retirement of Julious Holloway Jr, a 20-year employee with the City’s Traffic Management Division.

Holloway started his employment with the City of Valdosta in 1998 after serving 20 years in the U.S Army. Holloway has been part of major projects including changes and upgrades in city signal systems, communication systems, fiber systems and the city phone system.

“I’ve seen this city grow from under 80 intersections to 128, and that’s even to include the upgrades with the city-wide camera system,” said Holloway.

Holloway’s retirement plans consist of moving to Florida with his wife and spending more time traveling.