//Inmate Death Under Investigation

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga.– Special Agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards are conducting an investigation into the death of Valdosta State Prison inmate Joshua Roman on August 8, as a suspected homicide.

Agents have reason to believe Roman died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation involving another inmate. Inmate Roman was pronounced deceased at the facility at 10:00 a.m. by the Lowndes County Coroner.

Roman was sentenced in 2012 in Lumpkin County for child molestation, and had a maximum release date of 2026.