//Impeach Trump Billboard Taken Down, Battle Ensues

By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – The billboard went up, and then it came down.

A group called Georgians for the Impeachment of Donald Trump recently leased a billboard from Roger Budd Co.

A representative for the group, Tom Hochschild, stated that he signed a contract and paid the first payment installment on August 7, 2018 for an Impeach Trump message displayed.

Though the billboard went up as planned on Thursday, August 16, around 4 p.m., when Hochschild went to make the final payment he was told the billboard was going to be pulled down immediately.

“I was told they were going to refund my money,” Hochschild said, adding “But I explained that it would be in violation of our contract and did not accept it. They even offered to give me the vinyl sign but I wouldn’t accept.”

Hochschild offered to compromise by moving the sign to another location, but Roger Budd Co. refused. The company took down the billboard less than 24 hours after putting it up, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 17.

“We are talking with legal counsel right now to review our options and are considering the possibility of legal action against Roger Budd Co.,” Hochschild stated. “We approached four other companies prior to Roger Budd Co. but were strung along. I’m hoping this will open up a larger conversation with the County Commission and City Council to implement city standards. If they deny our political views but allow those of other political groups, there is an imbalance that needs to be addressed.”

Hochschild cited other examples, from religious to stripper billboards. Roger Budd Co. was contacted but declined comment.

“We initially wanted one on I-75 but that didn’t work out,” Hochschild added. “Billboards are a big reflection of our area.”