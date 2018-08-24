//Humane Society Discounting Adult Cat Adoptions!

PHOTOS Provided by the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County

By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – There is a critical need presently for the adoption of adult cats. Through August, the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County will be discounting adoption fees for cats over 1-year (the oldest cat there is 3) by 50 percent.

“The Humane Society is charging only $62.50 for adult cat adoption,” said Humane Society Executive Director Linda Mathews. “These cats come completely vetted, up to date on all vaccines, spayed or neutered, and micro-chipped, so you never have to worry about your baby ending up lost in a shelter.”

The Humane Society is funded solely through generous donations from our community and is cutting adult cat adoption fees lower than their vetting costs! Please consider opening your heart and home to a loving and needy cat. Cats live to be 20 or more years old, so these babies have a lot of life left in them! Please don’t leave them without a loving home and best friend to snuggle!

Free Tidy Cats litter with every adoption!