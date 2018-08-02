//HIMSS Analytics Honors SGMC with Stage 6 Recognition

South Georgia Medical Center Press Release:

HIMSS Analytics announced that South Georgia Medical Center and its Berrien and Lanier campuses have achieved Stage 6 on the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM).

HIMSS Analytics developed the EMR Adoption Model in 2005 to help evaluate the progress and impact of electronic medical record systems for hospitals like SGMC, its campuses and affiliates. By completing eight stages (0-7), hospitals can review the implementation and utilization of information technology applications.

SGMC implemented a new EMR system, Epic, for both inpatient and outpatient services last year. The change enabled SGMC to leverage a very advanced EMR towards the goal of increasing patient safety and care through information and knowledge sharing. With the new EMR, the organization has created a single patient record allowing continuum of care anywhere in SGMC’s three-hospital system.

Stage 6 hospitals have achieved a significant advancement in their IT capabilities that positions them to successfully address many of the current industry standards, such as meaningful use criteria in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, claims attachments for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, pay for performance, and government quality reporting program.

“We are very pleased to receive Stage 6 recognition from HIMSS Analytics for our continued efforts to improve our patient information systems,” said Bob Foster, Chief Information Officer at SGMC. “This certification is a testament to the commitment of our physicians, nurses and staff throughout the health system to provide quality care and safety to our patients with their use of the EMR.”

“HIMSS Analytics congratulates SGMC for making significant progress towards achieving advanced health IT adoption,” said John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS, CPHIMS, Global Vice President, HIMSS analytics. “Stage 6 represents a level of sophistication that can lead to innovative healthcare transformation.”

US hospitals were required to adopt and demonstrate use of electronic health records in 2014. SGMC is working diligently to fully optimize its investment in its EHR for the safety and benefit of its patients.