//High School Football Camps Starting Back

Valdosta – With football season just about to start, local high schools are starting football camps.

Valdosta High started their football camp yesterday and Lowndes High will start today. They are both back in full pads and after competing in several 7v7’s, you know they’re ready to hit.

Both schools have something to prove this year. Valdosta had a down year last year after winning the state championship in 2016. Lowndes on the other hand lost a ton of seniors last year and are in a rebuilding year.

Look for Valdosta’s offense to hit their strides this year and the next few years. They brought in a new offensive coordinator, Joshua Crawford. He was the OC at Colquitt County during their back-to-back state titles a few years ago and was OC for Lee County’s state championship team last year. He knows how to get it done.

Lowndes will certainly have their work cut out for them. They have a little different schedule this year. They will travel to Parkview but will play East Coweta, Riverdale, Chamblee and Lincoln High School. Lowndes’ quarterback battle is still going on between Joe Almond and Andrew Koenemann.

This will be a interesting season for both schools to see how they do with some fresh faces.