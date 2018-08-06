//GSP Respond to Fatal Crash

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

On 8/5/2018, at approximately 2230 hours, TPR Joe Brown #304 responded to a fatality collision on Oak Street Extension at the intersection of Lake Laurie Drive in Lowndes County. An Acura was traveling north on Lake Laurie Drive and a Honda Accord was traveling west on Oak Street Extension. The investigation of the collision is still open; Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Toxicology results are pending to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved