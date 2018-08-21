//Greenleaf Raising Awareness of Youth Suicide

By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Center will be holding a 5K Run-or-Walk and a 1-mile Walk-or-Run to raise awareness and help prevention of the “silent epidemic” of youth suicide – the second leading cause of death in that age group.



“We are a community need to be educated on the signs and symptoms of depression in our youth and we need to make our youth aware of the resources available to them,” stated Crystal Pitts Devane, the patient financial counselor at Greenleaf. “There is hope, their lives do matter.”

Following the event awards will be given. T-shirts, lights snacks and music will be included.

You can preregister at runningintheusa.com for $20 or at Greenleaf Center. On race day registration begins at 7 a.m. until 7:50 a.m. for $25. Any support is welcomed, including donations, sponsors and volunteers.

All proceeds benefit The Jason Foundation, which offers free resources to students, parents, teachers and community members on youth suicide.

